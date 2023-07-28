Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division increased its expenditures for wolf damage management in Montana by almost 70% when compared to 2021, even though fewer wolves were killed.

The increase in expenditures can be traced to a larger infusion of federal dollars for nonlethal predator control methods, such as electric fencing around calving yards and range riders to patrol herds while grazing, according to Dalin Tidwell, Wildlife Services’ Montana director.

So far, the funding has paid for three range rider positions in the state and two year-round fencing technicians as well as for seasonal help, Tidwell said.

Montana’s former Wildlife Services director, John Steuber, can take partial credit for the funding. He partnered with Zack Strong, a former Natural Resources Defense Council staffer, to tentatively test drive the nonlethal work in 2015.

Two years afterward, Strong wrote the collaboration “exceeded all expectations and continues to open new doors to further cooperation.”

According to the USDA, Congress provided $1.38 million to state programs for nonlethal livestock protection in 2020 and 2021. Of that total, Montana saw $150,000 each year and Wyoming collected $80,000 in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, Congress boosted funding for the program to $2.5 million and then in 2023 to $4.5 million, the Natural Resources Defense Council reported. The group hailed the increase as demonstrating “a continued shift toward promoting solutions that work for both people and wildlife” and breaking “through old cycles of loss and killing.”

Since the program was funded, Montana has seen a slow decline in the number of wolves killed by Wildlife Services for livestock depredation. In 2020, the agency killed 47 wolves. By 2021 that dropped to 38 and in 2022 it fell again to 35.

The decline in wolves killed by Wildlife Services took place at the same time as Montana’s GOP Legislature was enacting laws to make it easier for hunters and trappers to kill wolves. Despite the measures, the state’s wolf harvest dropped in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Wolf kills by hunters and trappers peaked in the 2020-21 season at 329 animals and fell the following two years to 273 and 258 animals, respectively.

Included in the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ 2022 wolf report was a population forecast for the animals. It noted that even with the below-average public harvest last season, the state’s estimated wolf population has declined, although only slightly.

If the wolf harvest by hunters, trappers and Wildlife Services were to reach the 450 animal quota the Montana Legislature approved, or higher, the forecast found the state’s wolf population could decline significantly, especially if continued for more than a year.

Justin Gude, chief of FWP’s Research and Technical Service Section, helped compile the report. He said a harvest of 450 to 500 wolves a year would not threaten the state’s requirement to keep 15 breeding pairs, but could reach that point pretty quickly if it continued for more than three years.

Tidwell said he’s hopeful the investment in nonlethal methods of controlling predators like wolves leads to a downturn in depredations across Montana, but for now it’s too early in the process to tell.

According to FWP, wolves were blamed for killing 80 head of livestock and two dogs last year. That was down from depredations recorded in the 2021 report — 99, with an additional 18 livestock listed as probable kills. Overall, the number of complaints and confirmed wolf damage has flattened out since 2016 after peaking in 2009.