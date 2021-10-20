Montana's wealth of public land beckons hunters

Block Management Program: Block Management is a program overseen by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that pays landowners a fee to allow hunting. Each landowner gets to decide how they want to operate. Some simply require signing in at a box. For others a reservation is necessary. Check out FWP’s website for details as well as a statewide map listing all of the Block Management Areas.

This list of different lands should be a clue that a good map may be a hunter’s best source of information. Mapping programs that can be downloaded to a phone or GPS device can be easily carried into the field to avoid trespassing. Remember to charge your device or carry extra batteries.

onX maps is one of the most popular of these programs. The Montana-made producers of the program also provide a variety of online videos to help newbies learn more about the software.

Note that not all public lands are publicly accessible, such as ones that are surrounded by private land. Above all, be careful and remember the basic rules: never point your gun’s muzzle toward anyone and always be sure of your target and beyond.

