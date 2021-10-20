Montana's wealth of public land beckons hunters

Orange-clad humans will be hiking across Montana on Saturday as the big game rifle season opens a half hour before sunrise.
For those who don’t know a private landowner who will give them access, there is a wealth of other accessible lands spread across the state, many of them publicly owned. These include:
Bureau of Land Management: Shown as yellow on maps, BLM lands are often concentrated in Eastern Montana where the agency acquired ownership after settlers went bankrupt. This is can be good country for mule deer.
Forest Service: Shown as green on maps, most Forest Service lands are located in the western third of the state and are more likely to be mountainous, treed terrain that is home to mule deer, whitetails and elk.
State lands: Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation lands, also known as school trust land, are often isolated parcels shown in blue. Northeastern Montana has the largest contiguous block of state lands. Hunters can't shoot within a quarter mile of a home without the homeowner's permission.
Wildlife refuges: Wildlife refuges provide habitat for a variety of species, including waterfowl, upland birds, elk and deer. Special hunting restrictions often apply. Plan ahead by checking out the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website for each refuge.
Block Management Program: Block Management is a program overseen by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that pays landowners a fee to allow hunting. Each landowner gets to decide how they want to operate. Some simply require signing in at a box. For others a reservation is necessary. Check out FWP’s website for details as well as a statewide map listing all of the Block Management Areas.
This list of different lands should be a clue that a good map may be a hunter’s best source of information. Mapping programs that can be downloaded to a phone or GPS device can be easily carried into the field to avoid trespassing. Remember to charge your device or carry extra batteries.
onX maps is one of the most popular of these programs. The Montana-made producers of the program also provide a variety of online videos to help newbies learn more about the software.
Note that not all public lands are publicly accessible, such as ones that are surrounded by private land. Above all, be careful and remember the basic rules: never point your gun’s muzzle toward anyone and always be sure of your target and beyond.