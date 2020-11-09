Moose shot, left to rot south of Lewistown

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information on a cow moose shot and left on Sure Enough Road in the Little Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.
The moose was shot either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, said FWP game warden Shawn Briggs.
“We would like to hear from anyone with information so we can resolve this issue,” Briggs said.
FWP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.
