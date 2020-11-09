Moose shot, left to rot south of Lewistown

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information on a cow moose shot and left on Sure Enough Road in the Little Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The moose was shot either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, said FWP game warden Shawn Briggs.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information so we can resolve this issue,” Briggs said.

FWP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 13

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.