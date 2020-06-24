Mother grizzly knocks down Yellowstone hiker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old Columbia, Missouri, woman received a minor scratch to her thigh after being knocked down by a protective mother grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The woman was hiking alone on the Fairy Falls Trail near Old Faithful when she encountered two grizzly bears at close range, according to a park news release. The hiker attempted to use her bear spray.

“From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,” said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther. “Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear. Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area.”

When the visitor fell to the ground she also received minor injuries to her face but later declined medical attention.