Motorboat ban approved on Shields River

“We would contend that it’s not,” he said.

The commission received 51 written comments in favor of the ban and 134 in opposition. No opponents spoke at the Thursday hearing, although one person expressed dissent in an Oct. 6 hearing on the rule. In written comments, opponents argued the safety issues cited were unwarranted, low river flows already limit motorized use and banning motorboats violates the spirit of the state's stream access law giving wealthy landowners exclusive use of public waters.

Commissioner Pat Byorth said putting a motorboat on the river is “impractical most of the time” since at higher flows the river is choked with debris and by mid-June the flows are low. That prompted Commissioner Andrew McKean to ask if the ban was a solution in search of a problem.

Mike Volesky, chief of Operations for FWP, said issues like a motorboat ban on the Shields River is an example of the type of evolving technology problems the commission is designed to address.

“It’s often anticipating what the technology is before a use gets beyond whatever is imagined,” Volesky said, pointing to other technological advances like drones.