Motorboat ban approved on Shields River

Despite concerns about limiting recreation, members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission agreed last Thursday to ban motorboat use on the Shields River citing safety concerns.
“The public health, safety and welfare are the things we’re here to protect,” said Commissioner Tim Aldrich.
Wardens had seen jet boats on the river that met the 10 horsepower requirement, according to Sgt. Phil Kilbreath, of Fish, Wildlife & Park’s enforcement staff. Although 10 hp motors can't push a boat very fast, Kilbreath said FWP's staff is concerned that new technology could increase speeds in the future.
The Shields is a small tributary to the Yellowstone River, located east of Livingston in Park County. Landowners along the stream petitioned the commission to ban motorboats. The petition cited safety concerns that included motorized boats colliding with anglers, livestock, sprinkler system pumps, rafters or people riding inner tubes. Most of Montana’s rivers do not have motorboat restrictions.
Jeff Welch, who submitted the petition, said the question came down to whether motorboats were an appropriate use on a river that is so small.
“We would contend that it’s not,” he said.
The commission received 51 written comments in favor of the ban and 134 in opposition. No opponents spoke at the Thursday hearing, although one person expressed dissent in an Oct. 6 hearing on the rule. In written comments, opponents argued the safety issues cited were unwarranted, low river flows already limit motorized use and banning motorboats violates the spirit of the state's stream access law giving wealthy landowners exclusive use of public waters.
Commissioner Pat Byorth said putting a motorboat on the river is “impractical most of the time” since at higher flows the river is choked with debris and by mid-June the flows are low. That prompted Commissioner Andrew McKean to ask if the ban was a solution in search of a problem.
Mike Volesky, chief of Operations for FWP, said issues like a motorboat ban on the Shields River is an example of the type of evolving technology problems the commission is designed to address.
“It’s often anticipating what the technology is before a use gets beyond whatever is imagined,” Volesky said, pointing to other technological advances like drones.
Commissioner Richard Stuker asked if motorboats were damaging the river in any way, such as harming spawning beds. Eileen Ryce, chief of the Fisheries Division, said boats do have the ability to erode banks with their wakes.
As the commission looks at similar petitions in the future, including one proposed on the Boulder River in Sweet Grass County, McKean said he hopes FWP will use the opportunity to explore increasing river access sites to compensate for the loss of motorboat access.
“It’s a tough one,” said Commissioner Tim Aldrich. “But the thing that continues to concern me is the door being open to new technologies …”
The balancing act between protecting the public while not constricting recreation is only going to get tougher, former commissioner Dan Vermillion told the board. Especially as recreation grows on rivers, the “increasing risk of conflict is growing,” he said.
In 2017 the Fish and Wildlife Commission denied the "Quiet Waters" petition that would have ban motorized boats on several rivers. The proposal targeted the Yellowstone, Flathead, Marias, Stillwater, Sun, Teton, Bitterroot, Missouri, Swan and Whitefish rivers, with additional changes to several tributaries.
