Mountaineering legend Rick Ridgeway, a 2008 recipient of National Geographic’s Lifetime Achievement in Adventure award, will give a talk on Sept. 6 in Cody, Wyoming.

The outdoor adventurer, filmmaker, sustainability advocate and author has captured many of his stories in films and books, most recently the memoir "Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map."

Ridgeway will speak at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a reception and meet and greet with Ridgeway and photographer Joe Riis, who will also be available to sign copies of their books — Ridgeway's "Life Lived Wild" and Riis' "Yellowstone Migrations." At 7:30 p.m. Ridgeway will be introduced by Riis, who will also join in the discussion after the talk.

Conservation of the wild places he’s explored became a central passion and career path for Ridgeway, including 15 years at Patagonia, where he led the company’s sustainability and conservation initiatives before his retirement in 2020.

Ridgeway is recognized as one of the world's foremost mountaineers. With three companions, he was the first American to summit K2, and he has done other significant climbs and explorations on all continents.

Riis is an independent photojournalist, filmmaker and naturalist. Trained as a biologist, he has worked as a wildlife storyteller for the past 15 years.

Riis is well-known for his pioneering documentation of animal migrations in the West, including Wyoming's Path of the Pronghorn, mule deer and elk.