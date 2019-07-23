Mourning doves are being trapped and banded again this year by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist Ryan Williamson. This year he encountered a familiar bird, a male dove that he first banded in 2014.
“With an average life expectancy of around 1.5 years, and likely wintering in areas like Texas or Mexico, this bird has been making the long trip back and forth every year,” Williamson said. “This is an old bird … even his male color is starting to fade. I can’t imagine what he has seen on his migration journeys, especially considering how many critters (and hunters) are trying to make a lunch of him along the way. It’s pretty cool to recapture him.”
The small game birds are popular with Montana hunters, especially in September. This is the sixth year that Williamson has been helping band doves in the Outlook area. He has now banded more than 1,100 birds.
Luckily, Williamson is not working alone … his 4-year-old son, Tosten, has helped with setting traps, banding, and releasing birds.
“It’s pretty cool when I can take my son to work and he helps me out,” Williamson said.
Mourning doves are one of the most widely distributed and abundant birds in North America and are also a popular game bird with hunting seasons established in 40 of the lower 48 states. As part of an effort to estimate population size, harvest rates and regulations, mourning doves are banded throughout the United States, including within Region 6 in northeastern Montana.
“Banding mourning doves is the primary method to estimate population size and harvest rates for the species, and this in turn is used in the federal framework to establish dove hunting regulations for each state,” said Williamson, who is one of several folks who bands doves in Montana. “Doves are marked with metal leg bands containing a unique number and a website that hunters can use to report the band. In return, wildlife managers receive important information on the number of banded doves harvested and the locations and dates of harvest.”
“Recaptured birds and band numbers reported by hunters are the only way we know what happened to that bird and where that bird traveled,” Williamson said. “By checking all harvested doves for bands and reporting banded doves, you can help manage this important migratory game bird.”
Williamson also said that reporting bands after harvesting goes for any banded bird.
“I have used the website to report bands a few times and it’s very quick and easy," he said. "The story that band will tell can be very interesting.”
Because some bands are very small, hunters can easily overlook them. Williamson reminds hunters to carefully check all harvested doves and waterfowl for the presence of a leg band. If you harvest a banded migratory bird, please report it by logging on to http://www.reportband.gov.