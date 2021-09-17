National Public Lands Day activities offered Sept. 25 at Audubon Center

A National Public Lands Day event for adults and children will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montana Audubon Center.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers can help develop new wildflower fields, native tree and shrub planting, pond algae removal and more.

At 1 p.m. a Bear Aware interactive bear defense exhibit and a presentation on “Getting to know the bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem” will be held.

In addition, the National Public Lands Day outreach will provide posters, access information, maps and hands-on familiarization with Geographic Information web resources to discover the many hidden and lightly explored public lands, trails, cultural and paleontological resources, access points and recreation opportunities in this part of Montana.

The activities are being sponsored the Bureau of Land Management's state office and the Montana Audubon Center. Representatives from the BLM, Montana Audubon, Forest Service, Yellowstone County, as well as various nonprofits including Yellowstone River Parks Association and Billings TrailNet will be on site.

