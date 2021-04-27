 Skip to main content
Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison
FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck Reservation near Poplar, Mont. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has ended a bison management plan that would have allowed the wide-ranging animals to be restored in more areas of the state. The Republican announced Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that the state had settled a lawsuit brought the year before against the administration of his Democratic predecessor over adoption of the bison plan. Gianforte said he was acting to protect ranchers and farmers.

 AP Photo, Matthew Brown, File

Native American lawmakers in Montana on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to help craft a plan to reintroduce wild bison to areas in and around Glacier National Park and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

The request was made by eight members of the Legislature's American Indian Caucus in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have sought to make it harder to reintroduce bison to areas of the state the burly animals once roamed.

Bison have strong cultural significance for Plains Indians and were depended on by many Native American tribes for food, clothing and other necessities until the huge herds that once populated the U.S. West were wiped out in the late 1800s.

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning and member of the Blackfeet Nation, said the American Indian Caucus members decided the administration of President Joe Biden would be more open to bison reintroduction than Gianforte.

Ranchers in Montana have long opposed efforts to restore the large animals, fearing they could compete with livestock for public grazing space and spread the disease brucellosis. That's an infectious disease carried by Yellowstone National Park bison that can cause animals to prematurely abort their young.

