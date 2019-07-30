Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Custer Gallatin National Forest are initiating a project to restore native westslope cutthroat trout to 17 miles of the upper North Fork of Spanish Creek.
Crews will begin by removing non-native fish species in Big Brother and Chiquita lakes. The lakes were to be treated with rotenone on July 29. Rotenone is a natural chemical used to remove fish. The two lakes will be closed to the public during the treatment. The closure is expected to last about 24 hours.
As stream flows subside, FWP will treat the North Fork and tributaries upstream of the fish barrier recently constructed on the lower end of the creek. Fish removals are expected to take at least two years to complete prior to re-establishing native fish.
An environmental assessment, which included collaborative planning with the U.S. Forest Service as well as opportunity for public comment, was completed for this project in 2017. For more information, call FWP’s Region 3 headquarters at 406-994-4042.