Montana State Parks will host “Native Plants: Cultural and Biological Significance in Crow Country” at Chief Plenty Coups State Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Learn about the native plants that can be found at the park and surrounding areas. Discover how to identify some native species and the historical and present use of those plants by the local community for food, medicines, tools, and other purposes. Following the presentation, attendees will put their plant identification skills to the test with a brief guided hike.
For more information, call the park visitor center at 252-1289.