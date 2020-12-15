 Skip to main content
New Cody Wyoming Game and Fish Department office moves forward

{{featured_button_text}}

A $209,755 payment to Plan One Architects was approved by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on Tuesday for completed architectural work for a new Cody regional office.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented a brief overview of the bids received for construction of the Cody office — five in total. A Wyoming company, BHI Construction, Inc., of Rock Springs, submitted the lowest bid at $8.8 million. The commission will assist the department with evaluating bids and announce a final decision at its January meeting.

“We will still be on track with our goal of breaking ground in May with a January selection,” said Brian Nesvik, WGFD director.

Preliminary plans for the office building include: a large ADA compliant community meeting room; an aquatic invasive species check station to replace the current North Cody check station near Newton Lake Road; easier and safer location and parking for the public; and more space at the front counter to accommodate customers.

