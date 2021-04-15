New CWD test developed in Hamilton has potential for eventual use in the wild

Testing was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic last hunting season, according to Jennifer Ramsey, an FWP wildlife veterinarian. As technicians got ill, fewer samples were collected than originally hoped. For those tests that were performed, however, having the work done at the state lab in Bozeman helped speed the turnaround time, she added.

Hunters who kill game infected with CWD are advised not to eat the meat, although no connection has yet been established between eating an ill animal and becoming infected. However, an outbreak of a similar disease in 1992 — Mad Cow Disease known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in humans — was linked to humans consuming infected cattle in Britain.

CWD and CJD are both believed to be caused by abnormally folded proteins known as prions that trigger other prions to mis-fold, resulting in nerve and brain damage. The prions are spread through an infected animal’s bodily fluids. The proteins may survive on plants and in the soil for long periods. After being infected, it can take an animal two to four years before it shows symptoms that include listlessness, drooling, lack of coordination and weight loss.

So far, wildlife in 26 states, two Canadian provinces and four foreign countries have identified the disease in wild or captive animals.

New test