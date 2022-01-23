New film about Montana’s freestyle skiing legacy to debut Jan. 30 on Montana PBS

“So many of these people (in the film) I’ve known for so long; I felt extra pressure to write a story that did the history and the people justice,” he said.

Still, his deep understanding of the sport and friendship with many of the people featured in “Mavericks” likely benefitted the film, Gorham added.

“At the same time, I’m not an outsider, and it was very easy to talk to them,” Gorham said. “I had a comfort that I don’t know that I would have had otherwise to ask them the more difficult questions about things like injury and the mental side of the sport.”

At its heart, Sterling – who grew up on the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, and also has a passion for skiing – said the film is a story about hard-working people who love what they do.

“These people happen to be skiers, and they happen to be doing really cool stuff with their bodies and really amazing tricks,” he said. “But as far as I’m concerned, they could be bike riders, chess players or anything else. The point is to tell their story, which is a Montana story.