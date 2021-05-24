New owner of Wyoming ski area planning improvements

CODY, Wyo. — After one ski season under his belt, Sleeping Giant Ski Area owner Nick Piazza is looking to get ahead of the curve by further investing in his mountain this summer.

"In my businesses I know things are running well if we're not talking about things for tomorrow or next week, but we're talking about things for two months from now," he said.

Piazza is forgoing the summer zip line season in order to focus on construction efforts for the mountain. Although the zip line has traditionally been the mountain's biggest money-maker, he said it only makes sense to take a season off and come back in 2022 in a more prepared state.

"It never really got big enough to really solve the issues of the ski season," he said of the zip line. "So we had to make kind of a bet, and our bet was we really care about the ski season, so why don't we try to make that the best it can be rather than operate a whole other business and try to learn that again."