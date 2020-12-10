New rules for fishing on Madison River outlined

After extensive discussion over several years, new rules have been adopted for fishing on the increasingly crowded Madison River in an attempt to spread people out.

The rules will be official on Dec. 24, even though most won’t be implemented until 2022.

The rules include a cap on commercial use starting in 2022.

The total number of guide trips per outfitter and guide will be capped at the number of trips reported in either 2019 or 2020, whichever number is higher.

A rest and rotation system will be implemented in 2022. This means that guided trips will be prohibited between June 15 and Sept. 30 on Sundays between Lyons Bridge fishing access site and the Palisades day-use area, and on Saturdays guided trips will be prohibited between Raynolds Bridge FAS and the Lyons Bridge FAS. This will be a trial effort and reviewed by the Fish and Wildlife Commission in 2023.

Changes to the walk and wade sections on the river that will be implemented in 2022 include: fishing from a boat will continue to be prohibited from the Ennis FAS to Ennis Lake and from Quake Lake to the Raynolds Bridge FAS. The new rule will allow fishing from a boat on Saturdays and Sunday ONLY from June 15 to Sept. 30 from Raynolds Bridge FAS to Lyons Bridge FAS.