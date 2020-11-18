New rules for Madison River adopted to lessen crowding

In that same summer timeframe, outfitters and guides would be prohibited from conducting business from Lyons Bridge to Palisades Day Use Area on Sundays, and from Varney Bridge to Ennis on Saturdays. The trial program would begin in 2023.

Outfitters and guides would have their trip numbers capped at either their 2019 or 2020 season, whichever is highest. The total cap for commercially guided anglers would be 14,500 trips a year. The cap would go into effect in 2022.

FWP had initially considered a Madison River user stamp for anyone recreating on the river as a way to gather more information on how, when and where anglers, guides and pleasure floaters are using the waterway. Instead, the department has proposed using sign-in boxes, like those used by hunters for the Block Management Program, interviews and cameras to gather information.

Any department acquisition for a fishing access site below Greycliff FAS made after January 1, 2021, would be designated as carry-in only without boat ramp development to keep the lower section of the river in a wilder state.

A full review of all the Madison River rules would be undertaken every five years beginning in 2024.