New superintendent for Bighorn Canyon, other parks, named

James Hill has been selected to serve as superintendent of Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, as well as the superintendent lead for the Powder River group of parks that includes Devils Tower National Monument, Fort Laramie National Historic Site and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.

For the last two years Hill served as the superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in North Carolina. He will assume his new role on July 18.

Prior to his position at Guilford Courthouse, Hill was the superintendent at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Nebraska for 10 years. Hill is also familiar with Powder River country having completed two details as acting superintendent at Fort Laramie National Historic Site in 2013 and in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0