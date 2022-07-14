 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Yellowstone bypass channel, weird water flows lowers paddlefish harvest

Bypass channel

The bypass channel around Intake Diversion Dam on the lower Yellowstone River opened this spring and worked as designed, allowing fish to move farther upstream and back downstream.

It was a wild paddlefish season, but not so much for harvest rates due to weird weather and river flows.

It was an interesting season that started with minimal river flows and poor expectations that snowpack would change the situation. However, mountain snowstorms and rain showers in late May changed conditions dramatically. Low flows early and high flows late, combined with a new fish bypass channel at Intake Diversion Dam, made for many unknowns regarding paddlefish harvest expectations.

In summary, the season was long (26 harvest days) with no in-season harvest closure and a final harvest tally below the 1,000-fish target. Harvest locations, by percentage, for reported fish were Missouri River (0.6%), Yellowstone River downstream of Intake (68.9%), Intake (17.5%), and upstream of Intake (13.0%).

“Thank you to all the anglers who participated and reported their paddlefish harvest in 2022,” said FWP Region 7 Fisheries manager Mike Backes.

Anglers who reported a jaw tag return by the various reporting methods should receive a tag return letter this summer or fall. Anglers who submitted a usable lower jaw section for fish aging at a self-reporting station will receive a letter after fish aging is complete in early 2023.

FWP is collecting data on tagged fish passing through the bypass channel, but the total numbers won't be calculated until this fall. High water prompted the removal of some of the telemetry equipment so it wasn't washed downstream.

Although there was minor erosion to the new channel, some was anticipated, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. 

