Northern Yellowstone elk herd population up slightly based on FWP survey

Following a relatively mild winter, the number of elk residing in and north of Yellowstone National Park remains close to counts in 2019, according to data recently compiled by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Overall, elk populations seem to remain stable inside the park while continuing to fall north of Yellowstone.

This year’s elk count hit 6,249 compared to 5,800 in 2019. No population survey was done in cooperation with the Park Service in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as issues with weather and aircraft availability.

Although the total number of elk counted this March was up more than 7% compared to 2019, the two aren’t comparable because this year’s survey was completed using a helicopter instead of a plane, Livingston FWP biologist Michael Yarnall noted in his report. Seeing elk from a helicopter is easier than from a plane.

Other takeaways from the survey included:

• Cow-calf ratios are still slightly below long-term averages. Twenty calves per 100 cows is “generally considered necessary to maintain a stable elk population in this area.” Nineteen calves per 100 cows were counted this year.