Noted Livingston photographer Tom Murphy gives free talk Oct. 6 at Western Heritage Center

Well-known Livingston wildlife photographer Tom Murphy will deliver a presentation and slideshow at the Western Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the free High Noon Lecture Series.

Murphy's photos depicting Yellowstone National Park and the American West are globally famous. He has just returned from Africa, and will present some of his newest pieces, in addition to covering some of his most iconic work.

“Tom’s work is beloved all over the world, but particularly here, where so many of us – myself included – are just big fans of everything related to Yellowstone National Park, especially the stunning photos that he captures," said WHC executive director Kevin Kooistra in a statement. "His work on PBS’s ‘Christmas in Yellowstone’ is especially well-known. He is currently examining public lands in different locations, and will share some of his newest work and reflections.”

Murphy’s photography has been featured in magazines including National Geographic, Life, Architectural Digest, Audubon and Time. He was Cameron Diaz’s guide in Yellowstone for an MTV project, and he photographed for Meredith Brokaw’s cookbook, "Big Sky Cooking."

In addition, he donated most of the photography in the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and the Mammoth Visitor Center in Yellowstone Park for educational use by the National Park Service. His first book, "Silence and Solitude, Yellowstone’s Winter Wilderness," won a 2002 Montana Book Award and its accompanying video earned an Emmy nomination for photography.

For those who cannot attend in person, this program also will be broadcast through Facebook Live on the WHC page (https://www.facebook.com/WesternHeritageCenter/), and will be available for viewing afterward as well.

The WHC is located on 2822 Montana Ave., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with admission fees of $5 or less. A ground floor, ADA-accessible entrance is located on the west side of the main entry stairs.

Information on other discounts, accessibility, exhibits, and upcoming programs can be found at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at 406-256-6809.