Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information about a mature mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste about five miles south of Colstrip.
The poaching incident is believed to have occurred on private land near Highway 39 sometime over the weekend, likely during the evening hours.
General rifle season for deer begins Oct. 26.
Anyone with information about the deer is urged to call FWP Region 7 Warden Wyatt Pickens at 406-853-7800 or 1-800-TIP-MONT. People may be eligible for a reward for information leading to a conviction.