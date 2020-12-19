Oil spill settlement money eyed for Yellowstone River island purchase

The public has until Jan. 13 to comment on the island purchase proposal. Remarks can be mailed to: Mike Ruggles, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings, MT 59105 or emailed to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov with a subject line of “Cottonwood Island FAS.”

History

Although the Yellowstone River is known for its powerful spring runoff that can flood lowlands and carve all new river channels, the islands being proposed for sale look very similar to maps drawn by William Clark in 1806. Back then he and a portion of the Corps of Discovery passed through the region on their famed return trip from seeking a water route from St. Louis to the Pacific Coast. The islands also show up on 1902 railroad maps.

The EA noted that Clark and his men encountered some bad luck while passing through that area on July 18, 1806. “Charbonneau (a French-Canadian guide) was thrown from a horse while chasing bison, bruising his hip, shoulder and face. Later that day, (George) Gibson fell on a snag when attempting to mount a horse, falling on a burned stick which went deep into his thigh.”

The historical review also found, “It is possible this island, or one of the islands downstream, had a temporary Indian building on it as noted in Clark’s journal.”

State deal