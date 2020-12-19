 Skip to main content
Oil spill settlement money eyed for Yellowstone River island purchase
Oil spill settlement money eyed for Yellowstone River island purchase

Cottonwood islands

Large islands, totaling 45 acres, are proposed for acquisition by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to provide more public access along the Yellowstone River.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

When repair of an 89-year-old bridge across the Yellowstone River proved too costly, the Montana Department of Transportation came up with a unique and less costly solution that could lead to more public access.

The bridge in Stillwater County is located about six miles east of Reed Point and parallels a railroad bridge, hence the “Two Bridges” nickname for the area.

Last year, MDT completed the $2.8 million purchase of more than 580 acres on the north side of the river, land known as the Deeny ranch, to which the bridge provided access. Buying the land was cheaper than the $4.5 million to $6 million MDT estimated it would cost to upgrade the bridge or to provide another means of access to the property, according to Rob Stapley, Right of Way Bureau chief for MDT.

“We regularly look at alternative options to try and find the most economical value,” Stapley said in an email.

Without the bridge, which will eventually be torn down, the land is inaccessible by road. Even though the property abuts Interstate 90 on the north side of the river, there is no off-ramp to provide entry.

Looking west

The land in the top right corner of this photo was purchased last year by the Montana Department of Transportation as a way to solve a problem regarding a deteriorating bridge across the Yellowstone River.

Solutions

A recently released Fish, Wildlife & Parks environmental assessment provides one route for selling off a small portion of the land — 45 acres of island property in the Yellowstone River. It would not be the first Yellowstone River island FWP owns. The agency has title to another one upstream from Park City.

As explained in the environmental assessment, the Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program would pay the $54,000 cost of the land and then transfer ownership to FWP. FWP is proposing to use the islands for public recreation — including camping, hunting, birdwatching and fishing.

“The idea is for it to be a primitive fishing access site,” said Alicia Stickney, an NRDP environmental science specialist. “There’s no development planned on it, because the river takes and the river gives.”

What’s more, the island property is located about a mile upstream from a new fishing access site FWP has proposed. It would be located where the railroad and old highway bridge cross the river and called Two Bridges fishing access site.

Cottonwoods

While buying an island in the middle of the Yellowstone River may seem like a questionable acquisition, it’s actually a great fit as the Natural Resource Damage Program seeks to preserve cottonwood habitat along the stream.

Cottonwoods are important wildlife habitat and also provide shade to keep the water cooler. The number of cottonwood trees has declined along streams due to residential development and livestock grazing in riparian areas, as well as invasive species like Russian olive and salt cedar.

Money for the land would come from $9.5 million in settlement funds paid by the ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. to the state of Montana following the 2011 Yellowstone River oil spill near Laurel. The rupture dumped an estimated 63,000 gallons — about 1,500 barrels — of oil into the Yellowstone River. The NRDP is charged with overseeing disbursement of the state’s ExxonMobil settlement money.

The public has until Jan. 13 to comment on the island purchase proposal. Remarks can be mailed to: Mike Ruggles, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings, MT 59105 or emailed to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov with a subject line of “Cottonwood Island FAS.”

History

Although the Yellowstone River is known for its powerful spring runoff that can flood lowlands and carve all new river channels, the islands being proposed for sale look very similar to maps drawn by William Clark in 1806. Back then he and a portion of the Corps of Discovery passed through the region on their famed return trip from seeking a water route from St. Louis to the Pacific Coast. The islands also show up on 1902 railroad maps.

The EA noted that Clark and his men encountered some bad luck while passing through that area on July 18, 1806. “Charbonneau (a French-Canadian guide) was thrown from a horse while chasing bison, bruising his hip, shoulder and face. Later that day, (George) Gibson fell on a snag when attempting to mount a horse, falling on a burned stick which went deep into his thigh.”

The historical review also found, “It is possible this island, or one of the islands downstream, had a temporary Indian building on it as noted in Clark’s journal.”

State deal

To recap the unusual situation, a state agency would pay another state department to purchase land for a third branch of state government. Although that may sound cliquish, it achieves goals for all three agencies. MDT gets rid of land it would rather not own. FWP acquires land for recreationists. And NRDP meets its goal of dispersing settlement funds for cottonwood habitat along the Yellowstone River.

What’s more, MDT has approached the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, which oversees state school trust lands, to see if the agency would be interested in buying the rest of the property. By purchasing the acreage, DNRC could provide public access to a landlocked section (640 acres) of its state school trust land.

If DNRC isn’t interested, since there’s no road easement to the land, MDT will put the property up for auction.

Wild history, wildlife and wild times in 2020 for outdoor editor Brett French

Billings Gazette outdoor editor Brett French shares his five most memorable stories of 2020.

In March 2020 I wrote a story about how COVID-19 might affect Chinese tourism to Yellowstone National Park. Boy, that story was a serious understatement. Despite a drop in air travel, Montana tourism still thrived outdoors in 2020, and several people had unique encounters with wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. Here's a collection of a few stories that piqued my interest in 2020. Enjoy.

Oil spill dollars spent

The purchase of islands in the Yellowstone River using money from the 2011 ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. oil spill would be the latest of several expenditures of the $12 million allocated to restore the river, its species and habitat.

Out of that $12 million, $2.5 million went to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, leaving Montana and the Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program with $9.5 million. This amount was divided between four different funds: $3.56 million for terrestrial and riparian habitat; $2.09 million for large woody debris piles; $2.64 for aquatic habitat; and $2.41 million for public recreation.

Out of the $9.5 million total, $7.96 million is left, but some of that is already under contract to be spent.

Last year the fund paid $215,000 for 25 acres located about a mile-and-a-half downstream from Laurel on the Yellowstone River. The land, which includes about a half-mile of shoreline on the Yellowstone River and .2 miles of shoreline on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, has been transferred to the Bureau of Land Management to add to its nearby Sundance Lodge Recreation Area. This spring the BLM plans to gravel a parking area, add a latrine and begin work on converting old two track roads on the land into trails.

In 2017 about 15 acres were acquired by the Yellowstone River Parks Association downstream from the Blue Creek Bridge to create a new fishing access site, boat launch and public trails. The Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program contributed $160,000 for construction at the site.

At Laurel Pond NRDP is funding a fishing pier. At Lake Josephine a floating pier is being designed. Five new latrines have been installed along the river, including two at Laurel’s Riverside Park and two at Norm’s Island. The funds are also helping with the development of Coulson Park’s master plan and would contribute to new amenities at the park like picnic tables, latrines, parking and a new boat ramp.

The agency is also working with YRPA to purchase Dover Island near John H. Dover Memorial Park. Studies are being conducted on the Yellowstone and Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone to determine if money would be best spent on fish passage at irrigation dams or measures to prevent fish from being trapped in irrigation canals.

Two attempted land purchases have fallen through, so the program continues to seek other opportunities to spend the settlement money, according to NRDP environmental science specialist Alicia Stickney.

“I have learned that nothing is easy when it comes to acquisitions,” she said, but she and her partners are working hard to appropriately disperse the oil spill settlement funds.

“A lot of good things will happen eventually,” she added.

