Oregon hike into lake, peak protected from recent fires

But there's also something really nice about hiking and backpacking an unburned route, through the full shade of old-growth forest to an alpine lake and mountain peak with nary a blackened tree nor singed understory.

Pamelia Lake has long been one of the Jeff's most popular hikes and backpacking spots, which is why you have needed a special permit to visit since 1994.

The idea back then was to limit the number of people allowed in so that the forested lake wasn't overrun. The idea worked so well that the program was expanded this year to the entire Jeff, Three Sisters and Mount Washington wilderness areas.

Permits were released in one batch earlier this spring, and then on a rolling seven-day window during the summer.

To get one, just log onto Recreation.gov seven days before the date you want — be sure to pick either a day trip or overnight trip, since there are different permits for each. I picked a day hike, printed off the permits and was off to the forest with three members of my family who were visiting from Minnesota.