OR-143, a yearling wolf that lived with its pack north of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, has become something of a social media sensation, even in death.

The wolf, which seemed to have lost its wariness of humans, was struck and killed by a pickup truck June 13 on Highway 138 near the road to Lemolo Lake, about 100 miles northeast of Medford.

A video that was posted online to the TikTok social media platform shows the wolf in the days before its death trotting past a stopped vehicle near the lake, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman. The video has received 1.9 million views.

And a story about the wolf’s death posted to the Rogue Valley Times Facebook page generated more than 2,200 reactions, more than 150 shares and over 700 comments — many of them celebrating the death, but some expressing sadness. Misinformation was posted, too, such as claims that wolves were reintroduced into the state.

OR-143 was a member of the Indigo Pack, whose home range is in the Lemolo Lake area, in the high country of the Oregon Cascades, according to Tod Lum, a biologist in Roseburg with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The pack numbered at least four wolves last winter, according to an ODFW annual report released in April.

In May, the agency posted signs in the Lemolo area and at campgrounds warning visitors that there were wolves in the area and to take precautions.

“People would see it alongside the road,” Lum said. “It would walk right by you. It wasn’t aggressive. It just didn’t care.”

“There was a big effort to alert the public to that,” he said. “‘Hey, folks, be aware there’s wolves in the area. Don’t feed them.”

Before the wolf was killed, ODFW sent out an internal advisory to agencies with information about OR-143. An updated advisory issued on the day the wolf was killed stated that OR-143 had “lost its wariness of people” and that it “did not react to traffic and vehicle noises and human voices.”

OR-125, a collared 2-year-old male that dispersed from the Indigo Pack, was seen with OR-143 at times, the advisory also stated. “It also displays loss of wariness toward people, which can be a safety risk for people and their pets. Dog owners should leash their pets as wolves are territorial with other canines.”

ODFW spokeswoman Meghan Dugan said the lack of wariness was “likely from being fed by people” and having minimal negative interactions with humans.

“Normally, they would run away,” she said.

Dugan confirmed that the TikTok video showed OR-143 in the days before it was killed, on the road to Lemolo Lake, Bird Point Road. The video was posted June 4 by a user named Courtney Raeann.

“The TikTok video that surfaced was the yearling,” Dugan said. “We recognized the collar.”

The video shows the wolf trotting on the road surface toward a vehicle containing a woman and a dog. It passed within feet of the vehicle’s passenger side, with the dog in the front passenger seat and the window rolled down. As the wolf passes, the window went up.

“The wolf trotted right past her car,” Dugan said. “It looked at her.”

Dugan said she saw other social media videos, including one in which motorists stopped to video a wolf watching them.

“If you’re out there recreating, be aware,” she said.

On May 18, ODFW trapped and collared OR-143, so it could be tracked.

“There’s no more information now on the pack’s whereabouts,” Lum said. “That’s rather unfortunate.”

A lot of work goes into getting a wolf collared, he said.

“We needed a collar on the pack. That was a good thing to collar. We get a good idea of their movements.”

Wolves are considered endangered in Western Oregon under the Endangered Species Act, meaning they may be hazed, but not killed, except in self-defense, or in certain circumstances when a wolf is attacking livestock.

The wolves migrated here, according to Lum.

“They were not reintroduced,” he said. “They just crossed the border. They’re just dispersing and setting up shop.”

In 2009, 14 wolves were counted statewide, but as of last year, there were 178, according to ODFW’s annual report. Most wolves in the state live in northeast Oregon, but they've expanded as far to the south as Curry County on the Southern Oregon Coast.

Wolves numbered 31 last year in the western part of the state, up from 20 the year before, according to ODFW. The Rogue Pack, which roams Jackson and Klamath counties, had six wolves in it last winter. The pack, the only one whose home range includes Jackson County, has now killed 63 livestock since 2016, according to state reports.