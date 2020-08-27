Overturned semi closes road in Yellowstone; fire spread slows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tractor-trailer carrying gasoline overturned on the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge on Thursday in Yellowstone National Park prompting a temporary closure of the route.

Park crews have responded to assist with the cleanup, according to a park news release, but it is unknown how long the road closure will last.

Not too far away, the park has reopened the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction that has been closed since Sunday because of smoke from the Lone Star fire.

The Park Service warned the route could close again if wildfire activity increases.

The lightning-caused fire was last mapped at 820 acres but showed little growth Wednesday after thunderstorms doused the area. More storms are forecast for the area over the next two days which should help the 37 firefighters assigned to protect structures in the Old Faithful area.

"Crews thinned vegetation around a microwave tower and outbuildings as well as a water treatment facility on Wednesday," according to the InciWeb website. "A chipper will follow up in those areas, further reducing the size and subsequent flammability of the vegetation."