PaddleWays, a navigation app built specifically for boaters, has been launched.

The app was developed by onWater who joined forces with Northwest River Supplies (NRS). The cost is $24.99 for a year or $9.99 a month.

“While other adventure sports have long benefitted from widely used mobile technologies, paddlesports has been left behind, until now,” NRS chief marketing officer Mark Deming said. “Our vision for PaddleWays is to continue breaking down barriers to the outdoors, delivering the tools that help all paddlers access the information they need to get out on the water.”

Known for their fishing app, onWater provides detailed information on thousands of miles of rivers, creeks and shorelines across the United States. Satellite imagery provides GPS-specific points of interest and public vs. private property boundaries along river corridors.

Using a mobile device, users can track their current location and movement or calculate distances, in river miles, to any point of interest including access points, boat ramps, campgrounds, river hazards, rapids and more. A fully integrated photo and journal feature also allows users to use GPS-specific data to record and relive their adventures.

The PaddleWays app will serve as a guidebook and GPS navigation technology, with offline capabilities, to help paddlers make informed decisions on and off the water. Additionally, in cooperation with American Whitewater, a river conservation organization, the team aims to utilize the app to promote responsible use and to protect rivers and streams across the country. NRS is donating 1% of its PaddleWays app sales to American Whitewater.

Early reviews have been mixed with some comments saying information needs updating and offline maps, when zoomed in, lost their points of interest. The app developer is promising updates as feedback comes in.