Pandemic cancels Great Rockies Sportshow

The Great Rockies Sportshow, which would normally be drawing crowds to the Expo Center at MetraPark at this time of year, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has been postponed until 2022, according to Bill Reier Jr.

"There was just too much uncertainty as to whether or not we'd be able to hold the show," he said in an email. "Most of the other sportsman's expos across the country have canceled, too."

The show gathers RVs, boats, outdoor gear manufacturers, conservation groups and fishing and hunting outfitters under one roof over three days. The show also features presentations on cooking, hunting, fishing and other activities by experts in their respective field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0