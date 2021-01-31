It all started in 2011 with a pair of ospreys nicknamed Ozzie and Harriet.

A live-feed webcam aimed at the nesting pair slowly gained public attention. Then visitors to the site began interacting with each other. So SuzAnne Miller expanded the virtual front porch to other activities on her Dunrovin Ranch near Lolo. By installing additional cameras she began to entertain and inform people around the world about life, and death, on a Montana guest ranch.

The website and its broadcast have taken on more significance as people have restricted their travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s intended to help people during the pandemic, especially people at rest homes and those who can’t get out,” Miller said.

The website also touts bringing people together through citizen science, supporting people with special needs and celebrating animals as helpers and healers. “Experience new adventures every week LIVE from a real Montana Ranch!” the Friends of Dunrovin Ranch website proclaims.

The end goal, Miller wrote in an email, is to “distract people living in isolation with a unique online program centered on celebrating humanity’s passion for horses and dogs.”

Training

One of the most recent additions to Miller’s virtual repertoire is Ryegate-area horse trainer Brandon Carpenter. He’s been using his computer during the COVID-19 pandemic to help a Dunrovin wrangler train a horse on the other side of the state.

The technology may be new, but the activity is encoded in his DNA.

“I trained my first horse when I was 9 years old,” he said.

Now at age 57 he’s coaching Ashley Chapin 400 miles away by watching her actions on a live computer screen feed and giving directions via cellphone. She listens using an earbud. Anyone can tune in on Mondays at https://friendsofdunrovin.org/monday-social/ to watch and learn along with Chapin.

“He’s really fun to work with,” Chapin said. “He takes the time to explain things. He doesn’t skip details.”

“What Brandon is doing is really unique in the horse world,” Miller said. “It takes a certain persona to engage people.”

Vision

Miller and her husband, Sterling, founded Dunrovin Ranch in 1997. Sterling is a retired wildlife biologist and SuzAnne is a former biometrician, someone who applies mathematics to biological problems. They bought the ranch after retiring to Montana. As friends and family came to visit and enjoy the Bitterroot Valley, the ranch slowly grew into a place for guests.

“She has a lot of ideas, and you just go with it,” Chapin said. “I can see how her dedication has made things happen.”

Carpenter agreed. “She really has a vision,” he said.

He has conducted horse-training clinics at Miller’s ranch several times. He’s even hosted some of her clients at his ranch south of Ryegate. A group called the Giddy Up Gals from the East Coast took part in a cow-handling clinic he taught.

“When SuzAnne comes up with a crazy idea like that, something good comes out of it,” he said with a laugh and shake of his head.

Virtually

So the idea of virtual horse training didn’t catch Carpenter completely off-guard when Miller suggested it. It also wasn’t a completely foreign concept. He and his son Calen have hosted a YouTube channel called Hashknife Hangouts. Hashknife is the name of the family’s ranch. The channel has covered topics as varied as “Attacks on Agriculture” to pregnancy testing and ranch safety. He also posts to the Hashknife Ranch & Enterprises Facebook page.

The virtual difficulty is that when training a horse, corrections have to be made in a split second, so the time lag of video and cellphone call can make things a bit more complicated.

“It’s tough enough to train a horse in real time,” Carpenter said. “It’s much harder than you would think.”

Chapin agreed, although she prefers to be in front of a virtual crowd rather than a real one. It’s also convenient, she said, since neither of them has to travel for the interaction.

This is the first horse she has attempted to train, a 3-year-old Tennessee walking horse, so everything is new to Chapin. It can also be frustrating when things aren’t working. Chapin said she had to step away during a session after the holidays when she got upset. Carpenter helped her work through the situation.

“I’m in your ear constantly,” Carpenter said to Chapin during a Hashknife Hangout and laughed. “How can that not be annoying?”

Instead of a cellphone call, Carpenter confessed he still hears the voices of his grandfather and father in his head as he trains, even though both died years ago.

Basics

While leaning on a corral gate at his ranch, Carpenter gave some insight to the process of horse training that he acquired from his ancestors. Number one is establishing yourself as the dominant member of the herd.

“They want a leader, and you will provide that,” he said.

That doesn’t require physical force, especially with his own horses, because he begins working with them only hours after they are born. As soon as the mare lets him, he’s down on his knees touching the newborn foal. He also has a small sheepskin-lined halter he puts on foals to get them used to the gear. Such work to imprint the newborn horse to a human continues for 10 days to two weeks.

“It’s an intensive two weeks, but it pays off,” Carpenter said.

Serious training doesn’t begin until his horses are 3 years old. Working with an animal any younger can damage the horse, he said, in part because they aren’t physically mature yet. Once training starts, it’s all about correction when they do something wrong and praise when they act correctly, Carpenter said.

“The idea is to make him work hard without me working hard,” he said.

During the training he’s watching the horse’s reactions. Is it licking, dropping its head or tightening its chin? What sound is it making? Carpenter can read them all.

“Everything is smell, taste, eyesight and hearing with these guys,” he said.

The Hollywood “ingrained myth” of breaking a horse by bucking it until it’s sedate is an incorrect portrayal of proper horse breaking, Carpenter explained.

“We have to establish a relationship … a mutual relationship where you get something from them,” he said.

Different trainers employ different methods to reach their goals.

“Our way isn’t the only way,” Carpenter said.

Ag view

In addition to the specific task of horse training, the Monday webcasts provide viewers insight into the world of American agriculture.

“People have a lot of misconceptions about agriculture,” Carpenter said.

Miller’s broadcasts and the Hashknife Hangouts are helping open people’s eyes.

“SuzAnne is very much about making a community around this,” Carpenter said.

The pandemic has affected Carpenter in other ways besides his horse training business going virtual. Cattle prices have crashed despite high fees for steaks and hamburger in grocery stores. Grasshoppers were so thick this summer they ate a fair share of grass he would normally feed his cattle. One of the horses he sold to a Canadian can’t get papers to cross the border. Restless nights have him wondering how he can stretch his finances to make ends meet.

“Ultimately, there’s just a lot not under your control,” he said.

“Like every rancher, I have a wife who works in town,” he added. “It’s the secret to success.”

Knowing the hardships of his chosen lifestyle, Carpenter tried to avoid training horses and working as a rancher when he was younger. His father and grandfather urged him to find a different way to make a living that was less difficult and discouraging. He tried, working for 10 years as a Fish, Wildlife & Parks warden in Miles City and Billings. Yet he was unable to walk away from ranching.

“It’s a lifestyle you can’t get out of your DNA,” he said. “It’s a heritage.”

