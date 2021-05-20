Papers of famed Yellowstone grizzly researcher now available at MSU Library

“Frank and John Craighead developed new methods for studying bears and other wildlife that are still relevant to researchers today, but you don’t have to be a wildlife researcher to enjoy this collection and the adventurous and impactful lives of the brothers,” Arlitsch said.

Archivist Sophia Phillips and the department’s student assistants prepared the collection for research. Along the way they found items in the collection that surprised them, including letters from an Indian prince and what they called “alarming” photographs of grizzlies charging researchers in the field.

Other library staff who have worked with the collection have been surprised by what the Craighead papers contain.

“I went in just looking to find some nice pictures from overseas but was absorbed by all the manuscripts the brothers created about survival in exotic environments from so long ago,” said Anthony Worman, a graduate student in history and Learning and Research Services staff member. “It was neat and surprising to see how they were challenging themselves and discovering survival methods in various places in the past.”