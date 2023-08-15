A 20-year-old male grizzly bear was euthanized on Aug. 11 after killing a cow on private land in the Tom Miner Basin, just north of Yellowstone National Park.

Wildlife Services captured the bear on Aug. 10 and identified the animal as having been captured and relocated previously due to cattle depredations, according to a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks' press release. It also had significant tooth decay. Bears in this condition will sometimes prey on cattle as an obtainable food source, especially if they have a history of conflicts with livestock, FWP reported.

Considering these factors, and in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, FWP euthanized the bear.

This is the third management removal of grizzly bears in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this year. Two male grizzly bears have been removed due to cattle depredations, and one female grizzly was removed recently after becoming food conditioned to unsecured garbage in Big Sky.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The Tom Miner Basin, located in southern Park County, has become a popular area to view grizzly bears since nonnative caraway plants took root, attracting bears to the calorie-rich food. Livestock operators in the valley have taken a number of precautions to live with grizzlies, including hiring range riders to patrol herds and using camera traps to avoid grizzlies' preferred haunts.