Park Service alters commercial filming guidelines, leaves still camera photographers rules in place

He added further litigation may be necessary to ensure a similar rule is applied to all public federal land, such as Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management properties.

The difference in rules for film and still photography is bound to create confusion and “lead to arbitrary enforcement by park rangers and uncertainty for photographers,” Fitzgerald said. “The same cameras often shoot both stills and videos, and videos are nothing more than stills played at 24.98 or 30 frames per second anyway.”

“Obviously this is all problematic and will probably lead to confusion in enforcement,” Osterreicher said.

Filmmaker Pat Dawson also pointed out another park regulation that remains in place and could be onerous for small filmmakers, a possible requirement for liability insurance. Dawson said he was filming in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in the 1990s when rangers asked him to show proof of $1 million in liability coverage.

“Naturally, it caused an added expense to an already low-budget,” he wrote in an email.