Park Service alters commercial filming guidelines, leaves still camera photographers rules in place

After losing a court case in January, the National Park Service on Monday announced new “interim guidance” for commercial filming in parks. However, since the lawsuit didn’t address still photography, those regulations will stay the same.
“Unfortunately, that means we now have one set of standards for filming or video and a completely different one for still photography,” wrote Sean Fitzgerald, past president of the North American Nature Photography Association, in a blog post.
In the lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, of the District of Columbia, ruled in favor of independent filmmaker Gordon Price. He had challenged a Park Service fine he received for filming at Yorktown Battlefield in Colonial National Historical Park. Kollar-Kotelly said the agency’s fees were unconstitutional under the First Amendment and issued a permanent injunction halting the permit and fee requirements.
In response to the ruling, the Park Service said in a statement it will “no longer distinguish among different types of filming (commercial, noncommercial, news gathering). Low-impact filming activities in areas open to the public may occur without any advance notice to the NPS or the need to obtain a permit.”
"Obviously, the National Press Photographers Association is very pleased with the decision by the National Park Service to issue these interim rules exempting low-impact filming from advance notice and permit requirements,” said Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association, in an email.
NPPA filed a friend of the court brief, in Price’s lawsuit against commercial rules, which the North American Nature Photography Association joined.
“Hopefully, those who enforce park regulations will heed them and that future regulations will also be consistent with these commonsense guidelines," Osterreicher added.
Despite the judge’s ruling, larger filming activities “may need a permit to address potential impacts to resources and the visitor experience,” the Park Service noted. Larger productions require 10 days advance notice in writing. The individual park superintendent will then decide whether a special use permit is required.
The interim guidance “will eventually be replaced with regulations addressing filming activities that are consistent with the outcome of the litigation,” the Park Service said.
“(This) helps us low impact folks with access and regulations but still keeps a lid on anything too big and impactful,” said Dawson Dunning, a Livingston-based cinematographer who often works in Yellowstone National Park.
He added further litigation may be necessary to ensure a similar rule is applied to all public federal land, such as Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management properties.
The difference in rules for film and still photography is bound to create confusion and “lead to arbitrary enforcement by park rangers and uncertainty for photographers,” Fitzgerald said. “The same cameras often shoot both stills and videos, and videos are nothing more than stills played at 24.98 or 30 frames per second anyway.”
“Obviously this is all problematic and will probably lead to confusion in enforcement,” Osterreicher said.
Filmmaker Pat Dawson also pointed out another park regulation that remains in place and could be onerous for small filmmakers, a possible requirement for liability insurance. Dawson said he was filming in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in the 1990s when rangers asked him to show proof of $1 million in liability coverage.
“Naturally, it caused an added expense to an already low-budget,” he wrote in an email.
Fitzgerald wrote in his blog post that “The statutes and regulations governing when a photographer needs a commercial permit are confusing at best.” Yet he said the interim rule is a “welcome first step in a much more reasonable direction.”