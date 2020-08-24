Park: Several rafters need rescuing at Grand Teton logjam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Wyo. — Rangers in Grand Teton National Park have had to help rafters at least eight times this summer at a logjam on the Snake River.

Boaters floating from Deadman's Bar to Moose should be skilled and prepared, park officials said in a recent release.

Several close calls have occurred at the logjam and novice boaters should consider floating other sections of the river, park officials said.

Life vests have saved lives after boats capsized. Two rafters were swept under the logjam in one case, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

The risk for boaters could increase after Sept. 1, when a ramp at Pacific Creak will close early for the season to allow construction work. Boaters putting in at Jackson Lake Dam will need to float all the way to Deadman's Bar, a stretch that includes faster water.

The closure might also cause more boaters to float the Deadman's Bar-to-Moose section with the dangerous logjam.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0