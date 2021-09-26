Parkinson’s diagnosis, COVID-19 push Spokane couple to hike Pacific Crest Trail

Why not the PCT?

With little left holding them back, the couple started training and packing. Barry told his clients he was taking a five-month break, for medical reasons, and Jenny, who is in school at Spokane Community Falls, took the summer quarter off. On April 7, they started hiking from the trail’s southern end on the Mexico-U.S. border.

It all happened rather quickly, but the uncertainty about how fast his disease will progress helped force the decision.

“We don’t know if I’m going to be able to do it the next year,” he said. “We had this odd opportunity.”

Within the first 200 miles they hit a setback when something popped in Barry’s right foot, forcing them off the trail and to a hospital. At first they thought it was a hairline fracture, which would have ended the endeavor. It turned out to be a ruptured plantar tendon, and by May 22 the duo was back on the trail, although they skipped the Mohave Desert as it was too hot.