Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will close part of its Grey Bear fishing access site west of Big Timber starting on Wednesday, July 17, to fix a drainage problem. Current plans call for the temporary emergency closure to last through July 18.
People will be required to leave the camping area before 3 p.m. Wednesday since there will be no access in or out of the area during construction. Closure plans will be posted on signs at the site. The access road and camping area will reopen when the construction is complete.
The work involves removing a failing cattle guard that is allowing water to flow onto the access road to the camping area on the west side of Yellowstone Trail Road. Crews will replace the cattle guard with a culvert to help divert water from the roadway.
The closure will not affect the boat launch on the east side of the road.