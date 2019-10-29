Fly tyer John Wood will focus on demonstrating how to tie peacock quill flies on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 12:30-2:30 at East Rosebud Fly Shop.
Wood is a freelance writer and photographer who has worked for national fly-fishing magazines since 2010. Attendees are encouraged to bring their vices and tools to this demonstration and tie along with Wood.
East Rosebud Fly Shop is located at 960 S. 24th St. W. Suite A in Billings. For more information call the shop at 839-9397.