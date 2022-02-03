 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pheasant stocking plan open to public comment

Pheasant

A pheasant feeds in a snowy stubble field near Laurel in 2021.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

In the first year of its pheasant release program, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks stocked 2,094 birds on seven wildlife management areas in FWP Regions 3, 4, 5 and 7 in September, prior to the youth pheasant season opener.

Now the agency is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment on a proposal for the annual release of pen-raised ring-necked pheasants on suitable state lands.

FWP has administered a pheasant release program since 1987, which has involved releasing pen-raised pheasants on private lands for population augmentation and increased hunting opportunity. In March of 2021, following legislative action and funding, a new pheasant release program was established to support recruitment, retention, and reactivation efforts in Montana. This new component of the program aims to engage youth in the sport of hunting, promote hunter success and provide additional hunting opportunities for hunters of all ages.

Under the new legislation, FWP will continue to develop and implement the program and release up to 50,000 pheasants annually on any suitable and eligible state-owned lands. Some releases will occur a few days before the youth pheasant season opener to maximize opportunity for young hunters, and some releases could occur later in October and November to increase hunting opportunity.

Pheasants released through the program are required to be stock from National Poultry Improvement Plan certified hatcheries that have tested negative for certain diseases. Plans are underway for the State Prison in Deer Lodge to begin raising pheasants for the FWP program. FWP will provide funds for start-up costs. The prison will provide pheasants only to FWP. If pheasants are not available from the prison in 2022, FWP may purchase birds from private producers.

To view the EA and provide comment, go online. Comments can also be emailed to doneill@mt.gov or sent to Fish, Wildlife & Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, Attn: Deb O’Neill. Public comment will be accepted until Feb. 28.

