Pictograph Cave State Park, in partnership with the Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association, is hosting a night sky viewing event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 to around 11 p.m.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, but the regular $8 state park entrance fee will apply for nonresident vehicles. There is no entrance fee for Montana residents at state parks who pay the $9 state parks fee with their vehicle registration.

YVAA club members will share their knowledge of the south-central Montana sky and provide telescopes and other viewing instruments to observe stars, planets and celestial bodies.

This event will be held in the park’s parking area. Broader access to the park will not be available. Reservations are not required. This event will be outside, so dress appropriately.