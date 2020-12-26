Pine warbler makes rare appearance in Red Lodge

A small winged ray of buttery sunshine has graced Red Lodge with its presence.
Since Nov. 29, a bright yellow pine warbler has been visiting Susan Hovde’s backyard bird feeder. Red Lodge is far from the bird’s normal range. Typically the farthest west it ventures is from southeast Manitoba down to eastern Texas, more than 600 miles away from Red Lodge. That makes the bird a vagrant.
"One of the joys of birding is the reward of finding something that doesn’t belong where you are at or are rarely seen," said John Carlson, a former Montana Bird Records Committee member and Bureau of Land Management wildlife biologist.
When it comes to birds, vagrant has a different meaning than when applied to homeless, wandering humans. In bird speak, a vagrant is a species seen outside of its normal range. They are also called accidentals.
“Vagrants have traditionally been perceived as unlucky birds blown off course by severe weather during migration, or dud birds with faulty internal GPS,” according to a 2016 story in “Scientific American” by writer Lesley Evans Ogden.
"Birds have a remarkable ability to move around a lot because they can fly," Carlson said. "Sometimes they wind up in weird places because they somehow get turned around 180 degrees and migrate in the wrong direction."
Now scientists are pursuing some other theories, Ogden explained, such as the birds are explorers seeking new territory, emigrants expanding their species’ range as the population grows or simply shifting their range due to climate change.
"Birds show up in the 'wrong place' at the 'wrong time' more often than we appreciate, I think, for reasons unknown," wrote Jeff Marks, secretary of the Montana Bird Records Committee, in an email. "Most of these occurrences go unnoticed.
"I just returned from visiting a friend a quarter-mile from my house in Portland, Oregon. He's got an orchard oriole in his yard," he added. "That species should never be in Oregon at any time of year, and should never be in the United States in winter. But there it was, in Portland, in late December."
According to Montana’s “tally of vagrants,” as of October there had been 11 recorded sightings of pine warblers in the state. Nine sightings or less and the bird is considered a vagrant by the records committee. Twenty or fewer sightings is still considered a rare bird.
Of the sightings in Montana, all have been east of the divide except for a pine warbler that was "seen and photographed repeatedly at a feeder in Eureka, of all places, from 13-20 December 2008," Marks said. "That bird survived temperatures down to -32 degree C (25 below zero) before it disappeared."
Pine warblers, as their name suggests, like to spend a lot of time in pine trees. They are not particular about the species of pine, according to the Cornell Lab “All About Birds” website. Pine warblers mostly dine on insects, but they will also visit bird feeders.
"They are know to frequent suet feeders during the winter, so it is not too surprising that this individual has shown up at the feeder in Red Lodge and has been able to survive, particularly this winter," Carlson said.
Hovde said her bird feeder includes suet, peanut butter and sunflower seeds that the pine warbler seems to appreciate. Because grizzly and black bears occasionally pass through Red Lodge, she doesn’t put bird feed out until late in the fall to avoid attracting big bruins to her home.
Her family’s property on the southwest side of town has springs on it, so wildlife like bears, deer and mountain lions occasionally pass through.
“It’s definitely a nice little environment,” she said. “We’re the first entrance to town for bears.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the backyard menagerie a more interesting attraction for Hovde and her husband. Wildlife watching, and learning more about the species, has become a new pastime.
“Now this little bird has piqued our curiosity,” she said.
News of the rare bird’s sighting in Red Lodge has spread across the state since Hovde sought out help identifying the species. Since circulating a photo, she’s had about 20 birdwatchers visit from Bozeman, Livingston and Billings. For some, it may be a “life bird,” their first identification of the species since it’s so far from its usual environment.
"They have a reputation for being rather cold-hardy and winter primarily in the Southeast U.S. as far north as Maryland," Marks said. "Almost all other wood warblers winter in the neotropics from Mexico to South America."
So Red Lodge in winter is a cold spot far west of where the bird normally hangs out.
So far, however, this male pine warbler seems to like his newfound wintering grounds. Hovde has seen it all but two days since first noting its presence. It seems to be most active between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., after the sun has had time to warm the mountain town up a bit.
Members of the Montana Bird Records Committee visited to officially identify and record the pine warbler.
"For those of us who like to keep track of the species of birds we observe, this one was a nice addition to our list of birds we have observed in Montana," Carlson said.