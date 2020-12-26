Pine warbler makes rare appearance in Red Lodge

“Now this little bird has piqued our curiosity,” she said.

News of the rare bird’s sighting in Red Lodge has spread across the state since Hovde sought out help identifying the species. Since circulating a photo, she’s had about 20 birdwatchers visit from Bozeman, Livingston and Billings. For some, it may be a “life bird,” their first identification of the species since it’s so far from its usual environment.

"They have a reputation for being rather cold-hardy and winter primarily in the Southeast U.S. as far north as Maryland," Marks said. "Almost all other wood warblers winter in the neotropics from Mexico to South America."

So Red Lodge in winter is a cold spot far west of where the bird normally hangs out.

So far, however, this male pine warbler seems to like his newfound wintering grounds. Hovde has seen it all but two days since first noting its presence. It seems to be most active between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., after the sun has had time to warm the mountain town up a bit.

Members of the Montana Bird Records Committee visited to officially identify and record the pine warbler.

"For those of us who like to keep track of the species of birds we observe, this one was a nice addition to our list of birds we have observed in Montana," Carlson said.

