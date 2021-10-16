Pink salmon exploring Snake River

So far this year more than 300 have been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. That is the highest number since 410 were counted in 2013. The record high was notched in 2011 when 3,828 were counted there, according to the Fish Passage Center and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Records by those agencies indicate three pink salmon were recorded at both Ice Harbor and Lower Granite dams in 1991 and one at each of the dams in 2003. The Corps recorded 16 at Ice Harbor Dam in 2011. Pinks have been documented as high as Rock Island Dam on the Columbia River, Ellis said.

According to a 1978 paper by National Marine Fisheries Service scientists Larry Basham and Lyle Gilbreath, pink salmon were observed at several locations on the Snake River in 1975, and one each was trapped at Little Goose and Lower Granite dams. Lower Granite Dam was completed that year. The authors believed that was the first recording of pink salmon on the Snake River. But they also noted fish counters at the dams don’t expect to see pinks and that the fish might sometimes be mistaken for other species.

The scientists also noted that five spawned-out pink salmon carcasses were found on the lower Tucannon River during fall chinook spawning surveys in 1975.