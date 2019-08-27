The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Inside the city limits of Billings is Lake Elmo State Park. A large 64-acre reservoir, Lake Elmo is the perfect place to swim, paddle, fish, picnic, bird watch or hike the 1.4-mile nature trail.
The lake, originally known as Holling Lake Reservoir, was constructed to provide water to irrigated farmland as part of the Carey Land Act of 1894. The water that fills the man-made lake is diverted from the Yellowstone River near Laurel and flows through 63 miles of gravity fed canals before reaching the lake.
Prior to becoming a state park in 1983, Lake Elmo was once the site of a two story restaurant and night club known for dancing, big band music, and 2-inch thick T-bone steaks. Nearby property owners created beaches for swimming and even cleared snow from the lake in the winter to host ice skating. At one point a thriving boat club was formed by local water skiing and motor boating enthusiasts.
In the 1930s and 1940s, the Lake Elmo Supper Club drew people for dining, dancing and watching water skiers just out the back door. The Supper Club burned down in 1946, but Lake Elmo continues to be a popular place today.
The regional office for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is now located in the park. The office houses an impressive collection of taxidermied birds, fish and wildlife. You can also purchase conservation licenses and apply for permits at the office, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A special feature of Lake Elmo is its Dog Park. The 200-square-foot fenced-in area includes a water area on the west side of the lake. Each visitor is allowed a maximum of two dogs in this special area. Dogs must be 4 months or older and on a leash in all other areas of the park.
Did you know?
During the summer, the lake is stocked with fish regularly and Roger’s Pier is an excellent fishing spot on the south shore of the lake. Although a popular place to cool off in the summer, the lake can be accessed from many points which means this parks never feels too crowded.
Only nonmotorized boating is allowed on the lake, so you won’t find any water skiing here like you could in the '30s and '40s.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.