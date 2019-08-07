The 25th annual Day of Honor at Chief Plenty Coups State Park will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chief Plenty Coups was a great visionary of the Crow Nation and other native people, an ambassador between cultures, a statesman, and nationally respected leader. Chief Plenty Coups Day of Honor is a special event that celebrates the coming together of all people to show respect and support for such an esteemed man.
The annual day of cultural sharing includes Crow elders, speakers, dancers, and drummers. Day of Honor celebrates the history of the park as well as the legacy of Chief Plenty Coups.
The event is open to the public and concludes with a free barbecue in the afternoon. For more information call the park visitor center at 252-1289.