Matt Pool and Adam Morehouse stormed ahead from fifth place after the first day of fishing to win the 2019 Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament.
The Glasgow men weighed in 35.36 pounds of fish on day one and held steady with a strong second day of 34.68 to post a total of 70.04 pounds and win the tournament.
The tourney featured 200 teams for two days of fishing at Fort Peck Reservoir. Local teams dominated the top finishes taking nine of the top 10 spots.
Demonstrating the fickleness of fishing, Nick Polivka and Jeff Mally had led after the first day by catching 41.38 pounds of walleye, but suffered a slower second day with 11.5 pounds to finish out the tourney in 12th place.
In last place was the Poplar team of Georgia Gibbs-Atkinson and Jamie Atkinson with only 1.06 pounds.
The other top 10 finishers were: 2) Kris Keller, Wolf Point, and Cody Strohm, Richey - 70 pounds; 3) Josh Kittleson, Glasgow, and Scott Collinsworth, Fort Peck - 66.58 pounds; 4) Darcy Boos, Wolf Point, and Bret Bates, Wolf Point - 60.52 pounds; 5) Joe Kavon, Plentywood, and Rob Kavon, Spokane, Washington - 60.28 pounds; 6) Lenny Eubanks, Epping, N.D., and Matt Ristow, Bismarck, N.D. - 59.84 pounds; 7) Goug Mahlum, Great Falls, and Todd Bahmiller, Great Falls - 58.84 pounds; 8) Ken Schmidt, Glasgow, and Mark Jones, Billings - 57.2 pounds; 9) Zac Ohlson, Glasgow, and Josh Palm, Glasgow - 56.78 pounds; 10) Ross Kastet, Glasgow, and Casey King, Glasgow - 55.62 pounds.