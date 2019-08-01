Starting around Aug. 5-19, the Custer Gallatin National Forest anticipates the closure of Leverich Canyon Trailhead, located just south of Bozeman, for a project to improve native fish habitat.
The project is part of larger effort on the Custer Gallatin National Forest to improve fish passage. The road leading up to Leverich trailhead will receive a much-needed culvert, making fish passage easier and ultimately improving a native cutthroat trout population.
Cutthroat trout are designated as Montana's state fish and are a Forest Service sensitive species.
"Given the entire Gallatin River drainage, aboriginal non-hybridized westslope cutthroat trout occupy less than 1% of historical stream and river miles," said Jake Chaffin, Watershed Program manager for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. "The Leverich Creek project improves habitat for this species by replacing a culvert that is a physical barrier to migration during some flow episodes."
The project will also improve road conditions and drainage, and reduce sediment flow into the stream. The contractor is anticipated to take approximately two weeks to complete the project, with some buffer days for weather. Additional delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes may occur before and after the replacement of the culvert as equipment accesses the area and road work occurs.
"We realize Leverich is a very popular hiking and mountain biking trail close to town, but we encourage trail users of all types to seek out another trail opportunity such as Sourdough, Bangtail Divide, Hyalite; including Moser or Lick Creek, or Johnson Canyon," said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.
Users should also be aware that accessing Leverich area, via other trail systems, will not allow for egress via the Leverich Trailhead.
For more information on the project contact Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, public affairs specialist, at 406-548-1174, for general information or trails around the forest visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or call the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.