Portion of native prairie preserved in Washington's Palouse region

The largest remaining swath of native Palouse prairie will be preserved thanks to a transaction that moved hundreds of acres of Steptoe Butte into public ownership.

Kent Bassett, of Bellevue, Washington, and Ray and Joan Folwell, of Pullman, sold a 437-acre parcel on the flanks of the butte to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The transaction has been in the works for more than two years and closed recently.

Bassett and his late wife, Elaine, teamed up with the Folwells to purchase the property in 2016 with the idea of protecting the area rich in native plants from development.

“Our goal in purchasing this and bringing ownership to the state was simply to preserve it as it is, to make it look no different than it was, except for perhaps better control of invasive species,” Bassett said. “We are trusting the state will maintain it in perpetuity.”

The top of the butte is a Washington State Park, but much of its flanks was in private ownership. The newly public parcel wraps around three sides of the conical-shaped butte, giving it three distinct ecosystems — canyon grasslands, Palouse prairie and forest land.