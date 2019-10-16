Beginning this fall and continuing through summer of 2020, the Upper Hyalite Road south of Bozeman will be reconstructed and paved from the dam at Hyalite Reservoir to the Y where the road splits and leads to Grotto Falls Trailhead or Palisade Falls/East Fork Hyalite.
The $1.6 million project, which is to start at the end of October, is aimed at providing greater public safety on one of the most popular forest recreational corridors in Montana, according to a Custer Gallatin National Forest press release. The work will also decrease runoff and sedimentation going into Bozeman’s municipal watershed and cut down on the amount of dust churned up by vehicles using the route. The project will also help decrease long-term maintenance demands.
Surveys from Friends of Hyalite, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Forest Service to care for Hyalite Canyon, estimates on average about 50,000 people visit Hyalite monthly during the summer and roughly 20,000 people visit monthly during the winter, with those numbers only projected to increase.
The project will include widening portions of the road, adding guardrails and turnouts and paving.
Those traveling up to Hyalite this fall on weekdays should expect delays of up to 30 minutes associated with tree cutting along the road right-of-way and in a short section close to the Chisolm day use area. Ultimately the road will be rerouted near Chisolm day use area, which will help address safety and resource concerns with the current road being in close proximity to the reservoir.
The move will also enhance the existing day use area providing a place for walkers, strollers and cyclists. Road work will not take place on weekends or holidays. The majority of work will occur next spring and summer of 2020.
Due to the project, the main Hyalite road above the dam will have an additional two-week closure, which will include all of May 2020, (coinciding with the annual closure April 1–May 15). The road above the dam will reopen June 2020, and users can expect detours and delays, throughout the summer until the project is completed in the fall of 2020.
Funding for the project is coming from a mix of road, trail and recreation dollars with the bulk from grants.
Additional details and project specifics for spring 2020 will be identified closer to the dates. Recreation sites on www.recreation.gov already reflect these noted closures. For additional information contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.