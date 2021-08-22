Pronghorn fawn survival plummets amid record summer drought

“It’s in those areas where drought is more predominant,” said Scott Thompson, Region 6 wildlife manager, mainly near Glasgow and Malta.

In areas that saw more moisture, such as Hunting Districts 650 and 670, fawn numbers ranged from 60 to 70 per 100 does.

Drought

Low fawn survival may be blamed on poor forage conditions this spring and summer, the biologists speculated. A mild winter meant most pronghorn does went into the spring birthing season in pretty good physical condition. However, by the time fawns were born, the country was already drying out leaving less to eat and reducing hiding cover for the fawns to avoid predators like coyotes, eagles and lions.

This summer’s drought conditions could also result in lower fawn production next year. It all depends on whether this fall is wet enough to provide some green growth across the state, providing pronghorns with good forage before winter hits. Right now, their body condition isn’t great.

“We need moisture,” Paugh said.

“If we have an average winter we could see some higher than normal over-winter mortality in does and fawns,” he added