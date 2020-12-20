Proposal to change bowhunting regulation shot down

Colstrip archery hunter Darrell Brabec called in to support the regulation change, saying the increased let-off allows older archers and those with shoulder problems or injuries to continue to hunt.

“I know there are people out there who think if you can’t pull it back you shouldn’t be able to hunt, and I think that’s wrong,” he said.

But other commissioners and members of sporting groups did not approve of the regulation change. Although initially supporting the proposal, the Montana Bowhunters Association pulled its endorsement after polling its membership which was “overwhelmingly” opposed to the change.

“The primary reason is that this industry-driven technology creep is blurring the lines between archery equipment – bows and arrows – and crossbows and air guns,” said Steve LePage, president of the MBA.

“My bow is technologically advanced, more so than the first Apollo mission,” said Shane Colton, chairman of the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Colton said he would prefer to see the regulation go the other direction despite the problems of enforcing the requirement.