Public rifle sight-in day offered on Sept. 24

The Yellowstone Rifle Club will hold a public sight-in day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost is a donation of three nonperishable food items or $3 per rifle. All proceeds will be donated to Billings Food Bank.

Targets and spotting scopes will be available. Sight-in distances are 25 to 300 yards. The shooting stations are covered in case of rain.

After sighting in, shooters are welcome to try a few shots on the club's long range course — gongs are available at distances from 400 to 700 yards.

The club is located west of Billings in Echo Canyon at 7212 Molt Road.