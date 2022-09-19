 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public rifle sight-in day offered on Sept. 24

  • 0
Sight-in day

The Yellowstone Rifle Club is opening its range to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone Rifle Club will hold a public sight-in day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost is a donation of three nonperishable food items or $3 per rifle. All proceeds will be donated to Billings Food Bank.

Targets and spotting scopes will be available. Sight-in distances are 25 to 300 yards. The shooting stations are covered in case of rain.

After sighting in, shooters are welcome to try a few shots on the club's long range course — gongs are available at distances from 400 to 700 yards.

The club is located west of Billings in Echo Canyon at 7212 Molt Road.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News