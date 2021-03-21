Pursuing wild protein consumption: Wyoming Game and Fish joins international program

Wyoming hunters and anglers will have the opportunity to participate in a unique study — trying to quantify the amount of wild game and fish they consume.

“Recognizing the added value hunting and fishing bring to the local food system is important not just to hunters and anglers and their families, but to people who do not hunt or fish,” said Brian Nesvick, Wyoming Game and Fish director, in a press release.

The survey, produced by the Canadian-based nonprofit Wild Harvest Initiative, is one way of estimating the value of hunting and angling in the state as a food source.

“One of their main priorities is to communicate the value hunting and fishing brings” to the state, said Sara DiRenzo, Wyoming Game and Fish Department public outreach specialist.

Consumption

The initiative has already provided some sizable estimates of wild game consumption on a larger scale. Between 2014 and 2016 in the United States, whitetail deer provided more than 642 million pounds — or 1.7 billion 6 ounce servings of meat — the group estimated.